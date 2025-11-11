Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs in Thrilling ATP Finals Clash

World number one Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in a thrilling match at the ATP Finals, defeating American Taylor Fritz 6-7(2) 7-5 6-3. The intense round-robin clash on Tuesday saw the Spaniard secure his second win of the tournament, edging him closer to a semi-final berth.

Fritz, last year's finalist, delivered an outstanding performance, pushing Alcaraz to the limit. Despite taking the first set in a tiebreak and forcing Alcaraz to dig deep, the American's energy waned as the match progressed.

Alcaraz broke critically in the second set and dominated the third, exploiting Fritz's fatigue. Alcaraz expressed relief post-match, acknowledging the challenge but praising his comeback following an initial struggle, which saw him save several break points to eventually triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)