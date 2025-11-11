Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar achieved a historic milestone by equalling a world record and earning his first individual world championship medal with a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. He finished a close second to China's Liu Yukun with a score of 466.9 in the final.

In other notable performances, India's Samrat Rana and Esha Singh clinched silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. They were narrowly defeated by China's formidable pair, Kai Hu and Qianxun Yao, in the decisive gold medal match, as per the National Rifle Association of India.

These achievements have propelled India to second place in the medal tally, with a total of 11 medals, including three golds. Despite fierce competition, India showcased formidable skills in the qualifiers, notably Aishwary's flawless 200/200 in both the Kneeling and Prone positions during the qualification rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)