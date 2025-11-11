Left Menu

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar equalled a world record and secured a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF World Championships in Cairo. India's strong performance continued with five silver medals in total, placing them second in the medal tally behind China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:50 IST
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar achieved a historic milestone by equalling a world record and earning his first individual world championship medal with a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. He finished a close second to China's Liu Yukun with a score of 466.9 in the final.

In other notable performances, India's Samrat Rana and Esha Singh clinched silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. They were narrowly defeated by China's formidable pair, Kai Hu and Qianxun Yao, in the decisive gold medal match, as per the National Rifle Association of India.

These achievements have propelled India to second place in the medal tally, with a total of 11 medals, including three golds. Despite fierce competition, India showcased formidable skills in the qualifiers, notably Aishwary's flawless 200/200 in both the Kneeling and Prone positions during the qualification rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chipmaker Conflict: China Urges Germany to Mediate in Nexperia Dispute

Chipmaker Conflict: China Urges Germany to Mediate in Nexperia Dispute

 Global
2
Russia Advances Deeper into Eastern Ukrainian Cities Amid Escalating Battles

Russia Advances Deeper into Eastern Ukrainian Cities Amid Escalating Battles

 Global
3
In the Dark: Struggles of Powerless Gaza

In the Dark: Struggles of Powerless Gaza

 Global
4
Iraq's Parliamentary Elections Surpass Turnout Expectations

Iraq's Parliamentary Elections Surpass Turnout Expectations

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025