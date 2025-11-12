Proteas Eager to Break India Test Jinx After 15 Years
South Africa's cricket team aims to end their 15-year drought of Test match victories in India. The upcoming series offers a tough challenge, but spinner Keshav Maharaj expresses the team's hunger to achieve success. Unlike Pakistan's spin-friendly pitches, more traditional Test wickets are expected.
- Country:
- India
South Africa's cricket team is determined to end their 15-year winless streak in Test matches in India, as they prepare for an upcoming series in November. Spinner Keshav Maharaj highlighted the team's "real hunger and desire" to achieve success.
The series, set to take place in Kolkata and Guwahati, poses significant challenges for the Proteas. Maharaj considers it one of the toughest tours on the team's calendar. He sees it as an opportunity to measure their progress and hopes to conquer a critical challenge by succeeding in India.
Despite their past difficulties on India's spinning tracks, Maharaj believes curators will provide more traditional Test wickets this time, similar to those in the recent West Indies series. He remains optimistic, drawing momentum from South Africa's recent performances, especially in Pakistan.
ALSO READ
College Football Shakeup & Sports Drama: Highlights of the Week
4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 Kicks Off in Odisha with Grand Inauguration
Thrilling Showdowns and Historic Inductions: Latest Highlights in Sports
Glacial Retreat: Athletes Amplify Climate Action in Alpine Sports
Rajasthan to Host its First Khelo India University Games: A Sports Extravaganza