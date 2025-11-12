Proteas Eager to Break India Test Jinx After 15 Years

South Africa's cricket team is determined to end their 15-year winless streak in Test matches in India, as they prepare for an upcoming series in November. Spinner Keshav Maharaj highlighted the team's "real hunger and desire" to achieve success.

The series, set to take place in Kolkata and Guwahati, poses significant challenges for the Proteas. Maharaj considers it one of the toughest tours on the team's calendar. He sees it as an opportunity to measure their progress and hopes to conquer a critical challenge by succeeding in India.

Despite their past difficulties on India's spinning tracks, Maharaj believes curators will provide more traditional Test wickets this time, similar to those in the recent West Indies series. He remains optimistic, drawing momentum from South Africa's recent performances, especially in Pakistan.