Left Menu

Proteas Eager to Break India Test Jinx After 15 Years

South Africa's cricket team aims to end their 15-year drought of Test match victories in India. The upcoming series offers a tough challenge, but spinner Keshav Maharaj expresses the team's hunger to achieve success. Unlike Pakistan's spin-friendly pitches, more traditional Test wickets are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:53 IST
Proteas Eager to Break India Test Jinx After 15 Years
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa's cricket team is determined to end their 15-year winless streak in Test matches in India, as they prepare for an upcoming series in November. Spinner Keshav Maharaj highlighted the team's "real hunger and desire" to achieve success.

The series, set to take place in Kolkata and Guwahati, poses significant challenges for the Proteas. Maharaj considers it one of the toughest tours on the team's calendar. He sees it as an opportunity to measure their progress and hopes to conquer a critical challenge by succeeding in India.

Despite their past difficulties on India's spinning tracks, Maharaj believes curators will provide more traditional Test wickets this time, similar to those in the recent West Indies series. He remains optimistic, drawing momentum from South Africa's recent performances, especially in Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai's Fake Call Centre Scam Busted: Key Arrests Highlight International Fraud

Mumbai's Fake Call Centre Scam Busted: Key Arrests Highlight International F...

 India
2
Dengue Crisis Hits Tripura: 46 New Cases Raise Concerns

Dengue Crisis Hits Tripura: 46 New Cases Raise Concerns

 India
3
Yen's Slide Triggers Japanese Officials' Response Amid Global Currency Shifts

Yen's Slide Triggers Japanese Officials' Response Amid Global Currency Shift...

 Global
4
Tragedy at Rampur Deverai: Man Found Dead by Hanging

Tragedy at Rampur Deverai: Man Found Dead by Hanging

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025