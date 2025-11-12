Left Menu

Oscar's Health Scare: Former Chelsea Star Stable After Heart Issue

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, now with Sao Paulo, is stable in hospital after a heart issue during pre-season tests. Oscar, 34, collapsed while on an exercise bike, requiring immediate medical attention. The Brazilian footballer is under observation for further tests to determine the cause of his condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:29 IST
Oscar's Health Scare: Former Chelsea Star Stable After Heart Issue
Oscar

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, currently playing for Sao Paulo, has been hospitalized after experiencing a heart-related issue during routine pre-season tests. The club confirmed that the Brazilian player is in stable condition.

Oscar collapsed and lost consciousness for nearly two minutes while taking tests on an exercise bicycle. He was swiftly taken to the hospital, where professionals from the Einstein Hospital Israelita attended to him. The club's statement assures that he is now stable and will undergo additional tests to clarify the diagnosis.

The footballer, whose contract with Sao Paulo runs until 2027, joined the team on a free transfer from China, where he moved after his successful tenure at Chelsea. Oscar's notable career highlights include winning major titles with Chelsea and participating in the 2014 World Cup with Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

