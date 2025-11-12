Rob Edwards Joins Wolves as New Manager
Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Rob Edwards as their new manager, signing him from Middlesbrough. Edwards, who led Luton Town to the Premier League, returns to Wolves where he once played. Middlesbrough reluctantly agreed to let him go amid ongoing Premier League challenges for Wolves.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new manager, signing him from Middlesbrough on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The move marks a return for Edwards, who previously played for Wolves, following a highly successful stint at Luton Town.
Edwards was under contract with Middlesbrough until he expressed a keen interest in returning to the Premier League club, compelling Middlesbrough to agree to the move despite their initial reluctance. The Championship side was in third place when Edwards departed.
The Wolves' management sees Edwards as pivotal in transforming the club's fortunes, particularly after a challenging start to the season has left them winless and at the bottom of the league. Interim head coach Jamie Collins guided the team in their latest 3-0 loss to Chelsea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
