India Gears Up for Record-Breaking Participation in Tokyo Deaflympics 2025

India is all set to make history with its largest-ever contingent of 111 athletes heading to the 2025 Tokyo Deaflympics, as announced by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Leading the charge will be Jerlin Jayaratchagan, a celebrated three-time gold medalist, who has been named the flagbearer for the event taking place from November 15-26.

The Indian squad, which was given a warm send-off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, has high expectations to build on their past successes. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, expressed pride in the contingent's growth and reiterated the importance of sports in fostering inclusivity. India will compete in 11 disciplines, showcasing impressive depth and talent.

Jerlin, who became the first Indian woman Deaflympian recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, expressed her honor at being chosen as the flagbearer, seeing it as a symbol of hard work and dedication. Meanwhile, shooter Dhanush Srikanth aims to replicate his previous medal-winning performance, as India looks to continue their medal-winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)