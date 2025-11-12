Barça Dreams of Messi's Return amid Camp Nou Glimmers

Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has poured cold water on rumors of Lionel Messi's return to the Spanish club, following his unexpected visit to Camp Nou. Despite Messi's own statements about wanting to return one day, Laporta emphasized the current impracticality of such a move.

Messi, who enjoyed two decades with Barcelona, left in 2021 for Paris St Germain before moving to Inter Miami. During his illustrious career with Barça, he claimed numerous titles, cementing his legacy as their all-time top scorer. Laporta expressed the club's desire to honor Messi at Camp Nou once renovations are finished.

Laporta's comments highlight Barcelona's financial constraints while maintaining reverence for Messi's contributions. The club president asserted that any talk of Messi's return should be postponed, though he committed to organizing a fitting tribute for the football icon at the esteemed stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)