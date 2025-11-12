Left Menu

Barça Dreams of Messi's Return amid Camp Nou Glimmers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta deems Lionel Messi's return to the club unrealistic despite his recent visit to Camp Nou. Having spent 21 years at Barca, 38-year-old Messi now plays for Inter Miami. Laporta acknowledges Messi deserves a tribute at a renovated Camp Nou once renovations are complete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:41 IST
Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, has poured cold water on rumors of Lionel Messi's return to the Spanish club, following his unexpected visit to Camp Nou. Despite Messi's own statements about wanting to return one day, Laporta emphasized the current impracticality of such a move.

Messi, who enjoyed two decades with Barcelona, left in 2021 for Paris St Germain before moving to Inter Miami. During his illustrious career with Barça, he claimed numerous titles, cementing his legacy as their all-time top scorer. Laporta expressed the club's desire to honor Messi at Camp Nou once renovations are finished.

Laporta's comments highlight Barcelona's financial constraints while maintaining reverence for Messi's contributions. The club president asserted that any talk of Messi's return should be postponed, though he committed to organizing a fitting tribute for the football icon at the esteemed stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

