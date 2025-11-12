Left Menu

Stuart Broad: England's Best Ashes Hope Since 2010-11

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad believes England has its best chance to win the Ashes in Australia since 2010-11. With the first Test starting at Optus Stadium, Broad highlights both England's readiness and Australia's vulnerabilities, advocating for England's success fueled by 'Bazball' cricket.

Updated: 12-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:16 IST
Stuart Broad: England's Best Ashes Hope Since 2010-11
England Test captain Ben Stokes
  • Country:
  • India

Former England cricket star Stuart Broad has expressed strong confidence in England's prospects for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, suggesting it is the team's best opportunity to triumph since their famed 2010-11 victory. Broad views England's aggressive 'Bazball' strategy as a key to their potential success.

The cricketing contest kicks off next week at Perth's Optus Stadium on November 21. Broad underscores the significance of a strong start in Perth, noting, 'We don't know what the pitch will be like, but England are fortunate not to be starting at the Gabba, where they've had trouble in the past.'

Broad also commented on the Australian team's current form, describing them as the weakest since 2010-11, a statement which has sparked debate. He highlighted the uncertainties surrounding Australia's squad, contrasting it with the settled nature of England's top order. Broad's insights suggest a promising series for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

