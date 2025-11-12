Sri Lankan Cricketers Contemplate Exit Amid Security Concerns in Pakistan

In a dramatic turn of events, several Sri Lankan cricketers have voiced their concerns regarding safety while touring Pakistan. This follows a deadly bombing in Islamabad, prompting players to request the cancellation of the ongoing ODI series, according to reliable sources.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board remains determined to proceed with the series, despite fears stemming from the explosion that claimed 12 lives. With matches taking place in nearby Rawalpindi, the tensions within the team are palpable as management urges for games to continue as planned.

The precarious situation harks back to the 2009 attack on Sri Lankan players in Lahore, highlighting ongoing security challenges faced by cricketing teams in the region. Nonetheless, the organized ODI series is set to be followed by a triangular competition featuring Zimbabwe, underscoring efforts to maintain international cricket ties with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)