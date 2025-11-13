Left Menu

Congo's New Hope: FIFA Players' Switch Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

FIFA has approved the eligibility change for two soccer players, Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Matthieu Epolo, from Belgium to Congo. The decision supports Congo in its upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Cameroon. These players, born in Belgium with Congolese ties, were previously on Belgium's youth teams.

FIFA has given the green light for two prominent soccer players to switch national allegiance from Belgium to Congo. This strategic move comes just before the 2026 World Cup qualifying rounds for Africa, starting this Thursday.

Celtic's Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Standard Liege's Matthieu Epolo, both players with Congolese lineage, have now been cleared to compete for Congo. Having previously represented Belgium at youth levels, their shift has been ratified by FIFA, enabling them to play against Cameroon in the upcoming playoff semifinals.

The playoff victor between Congo and Cameroon will proceed to a decisive final against the winner of the Nigeria vs. Gabon match on Thursday. Hosted in Rabat, Morocco, these playoffs lead to the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March, where two teams will secure spots for the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

