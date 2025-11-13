Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth
During an Ashes warm-up game, England's Mark Wood suffered hamstring stiffness after bowling eight overs. Awaiting scan results, his future participation is uncertain. Affected by Brydon Carse's illness, England's preparations for the first test against Australia continue, with impressive performances by Ben Stokes and others.
Fast bowler Mark Wood exited early on Thursday, citing hamstring stiffness after delivering eight overs for England XI against a second-string England Lions in an Ashes warm-up near Perth.
His participation in the upcoming tour match hinges on scan results, the sole preparation before Adelaide's first test against Australia. "It's typical for a fast bowler," England vice-captain Harry Brook remarked, expressing uncertainty about Wood's condition.
Add to this the absence of pace bowler Brydon Carse, ailing at the team hotel, while captain Ben Stokes made a stellar return post-injury, securing six wickets for 52 from 16 overs against the Lions' charged innings of 382.
(With inputs from agencies.)
