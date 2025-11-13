Ashes Warm-Up: England's Prowess Tested in Perth

Fast bowler Mark Wood exited early on Thursday, citing hamstring stiffness after delivering eight overs for England XI against a second-string England Lions in an Ashes warm-up near Perth.

His participation in the upcoming tour match hinges on scan results, the sole preparation before Adelaide's first test against Australia. "It's typical for a fast bowler," England vice-captain Harry Brook remarked, expressing uncertainty about Wood's condition.

Add to this the absence of pace bowler Brydon Carse, ailing at the team hotel, while captain Ben Stokes made a stellar return post-injury, securing six wickets for 52 from 16 overs against the Lions' charged innings of 382.

