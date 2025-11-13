Left Menu

From Bhopal to Oman: Shrivastava's Unyielding Cricket Journey

13-11-2025
Samay Shrivastava (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Samay Shrivastava, a cricketer born in Bhopal, India, has made significant strides in his career by joining the Oman cricket team in 2022. Shrivastava is set to represent Oman in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, commencing this Friday, marking a noteworthy chapter in his cricket journey.

Shrivastava's narrative embodies perseverance and belief. Reflecting on his formative years in Indian domestic cricket, he shared, 'I played for Madhya Pradesh and was part of the Ranji Trophy squad, yet never made it to a game.' Determined to pursue his passion, he made a pivotal decision in 2019 that transformed his career trajectory.

In 2019, Shrivastava relocated to Oman on the invitation of his coach's friend, Ahmed Khan. Playing for Khimji Ramdas, he excelled as a leading wicket-taker over three years, earning his place in the national team. A former West Zone Vizzy Trophy team captain, Shrivastava admires players like Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their skill and resilience.

'Players like Virat, Hardik, and Rohit Sharma inspire me with their careers and continued contributions,' said the 34-year-old legspinner. As Shrivastava prepares for the Asia Cup Rising Stars, he aspires to make a substantial impact, recognizing it as a vital stepping stone to the World Cup.

'I am thrilled and ready for this opportunity to perform well for Oman,' Shrivastava expressed. Anticipating the experience of playing alongside IPL stars, he eagerly awaits the tournament.

Shrivastava recounted Oman's recent commendable effort against India in the Asia Cup, losing by only 21 runs, as a source of great inspiration. 'Our near-win against India has uplifted our spirits, and we're aiming for success in the Rising Stars,' he concluded. The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD.

