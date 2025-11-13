Jorge Martin's Triumphant Return to MotoGP

MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin, 27, is set for a dramatic return to the racetrack this weekend at the Valencia Grand Prix, his team Aprilia confirmed. After a season marred by injuries, Martin is ready to rediscover his racing form.

Martin's title defense was hampered by a collapsed lung and bruised ribs sustained in Qatar, accompanied by a devastating crash in Japan that necessitated collarbone surgery. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez of Ducati secured the title amid Martin's absence, with Aprilia focusing on Marco Bezzecchi, who is on track for third place in the championship.

Motivated by the upcoming season, Martin emphasized the importance of preparation with his team despite undergoing a contract dispute with Aprilia. Rival racers Maverick Vinales and Raul Fernandez also return to competition, having been cleared of injuries.