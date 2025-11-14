Pitch Fix: The Game Inside the Game

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is set to appear in Brooklyn federal court on Thursday to respond to allegations of betting fraud. The MLB all-star, along with teammate Luis Ortiz, is charged with manipulating pitch outcomes for profit.

The case has garnered significant attention, reflecting a broader trend of legal sports betting's intersection with integrity issues in professional sports. Both players face serious charges including fraud conspiracy, bribery conspiracy, and money laundering.

Meanwhile, the league and the Cleveland Guardians are cooperating with authorities in the investigation, and the incident adds to a growing number of cases linking professional athletes with fraudulent betting practices.