Chancel Mbemba's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Congo to Victory

Chancel Mbemba scored a decisive last-minute goal to give the Democratic Republic of Congo a 1-0 win over Cameroon in the World Cup Africa playoffs. The victory secures their place in the playoff final against Nigeria, where they aim for the inter-confederation playoffs for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

  • Country:
  • Morocco

In a remarkable twist of fate, Democratic Republic of Congo's captain, Chancel Mbemba, emerged as the hero by scoring a dramatic last-gasp winner against Cameroon, ensuring a 1-0 triumph in the World Cup Africa playoffs.

Mbemba's unmarked presence at the back post allowed him to capitalize on a corner from Brian Cipenga, snatching victory for his team and boosting Congo's chances for next year's finals qualification.

With this win, Congo sets up a playoff final showdown against Nigeria in Rabat. Victory there would send them to the inter-confederation playoffs in March, potentially leading to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

