Chancel Mbemba's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Congo to Victory
Chancel Mbemba scored a decisive last-minute goal to give the Democratic Republic of Congo a 1-0 win over Cameroon in the World Cup Africa playoffs. The victory secures their place in the playoff final against Nigeria, where they aim for the inter-confederation playoffs for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.
- Country:
- Morocco
In a remarkable twist of fate, Democratic Republic of Congo's captain, Chancel Mbemba, emerged as the hero by scoring a dramatic last-gasp winner against Cameroon, ensuring a 1-0 triumph in the World Cup Africa playoffs.
Mbemba's unmarked presence at the back post allowed him to capitalize on a corner from Brian Cipenga, snatching victory for his team and boosting Congo's chances for next year's finals qualification.
With this win, Congo sets up a playoff final showdown against Nigeria in Rabat. Victory there would send them to the inter-confederation playoffs in March, potentially leading to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller
Nigeria Triumphs Over Gabon in Dramatic World Cup Playoff Battle
Nigeria Halts 15% Import Duty on Petrol and Diesel Amid Year-End Holiday Prep
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Rest on a Star Striker's Resilience
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap