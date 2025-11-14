Chancel Mbemba's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Congo to Victory

In a remarkable twist of fate, Democratic Republic of Congo's captain, Chancel Mbemba, emerged as the hero by scoring a dramatic last-gasp winner against Cameroon, ensuring a 1-0 triumph in the World Cup Africa playoffs.

Mbemba's unmarked presence at the back post allowed him to capitalize on a corner from Brian Cipenga, snatching victory for his team and boosting Congo's chances for next year's finals qualification.

With this win, Congo sets up a playoff final showdown against Nigeria in Rabat. Victory there would send them to the inter-confederation playoffs in March, potentially leading to the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

