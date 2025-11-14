Mbappé Shines, Ronaldo Faces Ban: European Qualifiers Heat Up

Star striker Kylian Mbappé propelled France to the 2026 World Cup, scoring twice in a commanding 4-0 victory against Ukraine. The win comes amidst a tumultuous matchday for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who received his first international red card and faces a potential ban during his team's critical upcoming fixture.

France's triumph, highlighted by goals from Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Hugo Ekitiké, secures their place in the tournament, while Portugal's qualification remains uncertain following a frustrating 2-0 loss to Ireland where Ronaldo was controversially sent off.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland powered Norway towards a near-certain spot in next year's World Cup, while England maintained their impeccable record. Italy's chances now hinge on a playoff spot despite a narrow victory over Moldova.