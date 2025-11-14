Left Menu

Mbappé Shines, Ronaldo Faces Ban: European Qualifiers Heat Up

Kylian Mbappé leads France to the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 win over Ukraine. Cristiano Ronaldo, ejected for the first time internationally, faces a ban as Portugal aims to qualify. Norway nears qualification, England remains perfect, and Italy struggles despite a win over Moldova.

Star striker Kylian Mbappé propelled France to the 2026 World Cup, scoring twice in a commanding 4-0 victory against Ukraine. The win comes amidst a tumultuous matchday for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who received his first international red card and faces a potential ban during his team's critical upcoming fixture.

France's triumph, highlighted by goals from Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Hugo Ekitiké, secures their place in the tournament, while Portugal's qualification remains uncertain following a frustrating 2-0 loss to Ireland where Ronaldo was controversially sent off.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland powered Norway towards a near-certain spot in next year's World Cup, while England maintained their impeccable record. Italy's chances now hinge on a playoff spot despite a narrow victory over Moldova.

