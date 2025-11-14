India's Bowlers Shine as Bumrah Stars in South Africa Test Opener

In a commanding display of fast bowling, India dismantled South Africa for a paltry 159 on the opening day of the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the hero, claiming five wickets in a sensational outing that left the visitors reeling.

South Africa's innings faltered despite a promising start with openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. Their middle order crumbled against India's formidable bowling artillery, with Bumrah orchestrating the collapse. The Proteas were unable to withstand the relentless pressure, capitulating by the 55th over.

In reply, India managed to reach 37/1 at stumps, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar steady at the crease. The Proteas made an impact with Marco Jansen taking Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket, but India looks set to capitalize on their commanding position when play resumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)