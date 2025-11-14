Left Menu

Transforming Indian Aquatics: STAIRS' National Swimming Program

The STAIRS National Swimming Development Program, led by SFI Senior Vice President Rajkumar, aims to transform India's swimming sports landscape. Through comprehensive coaching and infrastructure, it seeks to nurture talent from grassroots to elite, preparing swimmers for international competitions like the Olympics and World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:49 IST
Swimming
  • Country:
  • India

The STAIRS Foundation is making waves in Indian swimming, with SFI Senior Vice President Rajkumar spearheading the National Swimming Development Program. This flagship initiative seeks to revolutionize aquatic sports in the country by providing a structured pathway for aspiring athletes.

The program aims to leverage India's untapped potential in swimming by fostering an environment conducive to nurturing talent from the grassroots level to international platforms. Under the leadership of Rajkumar, the initiative hopes to enhance the nation's footprint in global competitions like the Olympics and the World Championships.

Siddhartha Upadhyay, the founder and president of the STAIRS Foundation, emphasized the organization's commitment to grassroots transformation by creating national pride through excellence in sports. This ambitious endeavor combines top-tier coaching, cutting-edge infrastructure, and contemporary training techniques to cultivate Olympic-level swimmers.

