Springboks Ready for Italy Clash: A Showdown on the Breakdown

South Africa's rugby team is focused on countering Italy's breakdown prowess in their upcoming Autumn International series match in Turin. Captain Siya Kolisi emphasized the importance of maintaining ball possession, especially after Italy's strong performance during their July tour.

Recent victories for Italy, including a win over Australia, signal their ongoing threat. With eleven changes in the South African lineup from their previous match against France, Kolisi views this as a chance for new players to demonstrate their skills ahead of a crucial game against Ireland.

Among the fresh faces, Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie bring youthful energy to the lineup. Kolisi expressed confidence in the duo, especially as they face seasoned Italian centers Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex.

(With inputs from agencies.)