Springboks Ready for Italy Clash: A Showdown on the Breakdown
South Africa's rugby team, led by captain Siya Kolisi, is gearing up for a key match against Italy in Turin. Despite previous challenges, they're focused on mastering the breakdown to counter Italy's strength. New players, including Ethan Hooker, have a chance to prove themselves for future games.
South Africa's rugby team is focused on countering Italy's breakdown prowess in their upcoming Autumn International series match in Turin. Captain Siya Kolisi emphasized the importance of maintaining ball possession, especially after Italy's strong performance during their July tour.
Recent victories for Italy, including a win over Australia, signal their ongoing threat. With eleven changes in the South African lineup from their previous match against France, Kolisi views this as a chance for new players to demonstrate their skills ahead of a crucial game against Ireland.
Among the fresh faces, Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie bring youthful energy to the lineup. Kolisi expressed confidence in the duo, especially as they face seasoned Italian centers Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bumrah Leads India's Charge with Five-Wicket Haul on Day 1 Against South Africa
South Africa's Compassionate Gesture: A Haven for Palestinians Amid Controversy
Rabada's Rib Injury Leaves South Africa on Edge for Second Test
South Africa Declares G20 'Too Big to Fail' Amidst U.S. Boycott
Bounce Battles: South Africa Faces Testing Times at Eden Gardens