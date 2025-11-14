Deepti Sharma: A Celebrated Sportsperson and Honoured Police Officer
Deepti Sharma, celebrated as the player of the women's ODI World Cup, was honoured at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters for her sporting achievements. Joining as a DSP, she received recognition for inspiring young sportspersons. Her journey is a testament to discipline, hard work, and family support.
Deepti Sharma, named the player of the tournament at the women's ODI World Cup, was formally recognized at the Police Headquarters in Gomtinagar Extension for her exceptional cricket accomplishments.
During the event, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna praised Sharma's contributions, highlighting her as a source of pride for India and the Uttar Pradesh police force.
Sharma's success story aligns with the state's policies supporting sports, and her addition to the police via the sports quota reflects the commitment to integrating outstanding athletes. Krishna noted that Sharma's determination and discipline serve as motivation for aspiring athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
