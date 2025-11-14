Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia made a statement in the Billie Jean King Cup Group G playoff as Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juan both delivered standout performances to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead against the Netherlands on Friday.

In a nail-biting match, Juan triumphantly fought back from a set down against world number 89, Suzan Lamens, overcoming obstacles to win 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in just over two and a half hours. The Slovenian's resilience was evident as she clawed her way back from multiple deficits, ultimately sealing the victory with a clinical finish.

Adding to the triumph, Zidansek ousted Arantaxa Rus 6-1, 7-6 (6), showcasing both tactical brilliance and precise shot-making to take home a straight-set win. Slovenia now eyes a win against hosts India on Saturday, aiming for a spot in next year's Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.