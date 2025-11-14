Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils Vibrant New Jersey for Pickleball League

Chennai Super Champs co-owner Samantha Ruth Prabhu has unveiled the team's new jersey for the World Pickleball League Season 2. The design reflects Chennai's cultural identity and vibrant sporting spirit. The franchise aims to boost youth participation in pickleball, with the tournament hosting over 500 registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:55 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo/WPBL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling display of enthusiasm and cultural pride, Chennai Super Champs co-owner Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the team's new World Pickleball League Season 2 jersey at Sathyabama University during the Chennai Open.

The new jersey symbolizes a vibrant dawn, with an orange-to-yellow gradient representing the sunrise over the Bay of Bengal. Drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu's heritage, it features subtle kolam-inspired patterns and bold red accents to reflect the city's lively spirit.

The tournament, marking its first edition, has seen over 500 registrations and offers India's largest pickleball prize pool of Rs 25 lakhs. The event culminates on November 16, with the new jersey embodying the franchise's vision of inclusivity and empowerment for the region's youth.

Latest News

