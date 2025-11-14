India A Crushes UAE with Suryavanshi's Blazing Century at Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
India A dominated their opening match against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 with a 148-run victory in Doha. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's sensational century led India A to 297/4, and their bowlers backed him up, restricting UAE to 149/7.
Setting the stage alight at the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, India A secured a comprehensive 148-run win against the United Arab Emirates in their opening match in Doha, Qatar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the spotlight with a blistering century, amassing 297/4 for India A, who won the toss and opted to bat.
UAE's daunting chase saw highlights despite the odds, with Sohaib Khan's valiant 63 off 41 balls providing some resistance. Nevertheless, Gurjpaneet Singh's exceptional bowling, taking three wickets for just 18 runs in four overs, disrupted UAE's momentum significantly.
Harsh Dubey also impressed with two critical wickets, conceding just 12 runs in 2 overs. Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma struggled, giving away 48 runs in 4 overs without claiming a wicket. The initial destruction was inflicted by Suryavanshi, who smashed a 32-ball century, setting India A on the path to triumph.
