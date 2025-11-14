Left Menu

Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez teamed up to secure Argentina's 2-0 victory over Angola in a friendly match in Luanda. Messi assisted Martínez's goal before scoring himself, celebrated amidst Angola's 50 years of independence. Argentina received a $12-million payout for the match with low-priced tickets sold.

In an electrifying friendly match in Luanda, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez displayed exemplary skill and teamwork to secure a 2-0 victory for Argentina against Angola. Celebrated on the occasion of Angola's 50 years of independence, the game attracted significant attention and a robust turnout at the Estadio Nacional 11 de Novembro.

Messi, with a deft cross from the right flank, set up Martínez for his 36th international goal just before halftime. Later, roles were reversed as Martínez assisted Messi, who comfortably slotted the ball into the far corner, taking his own international tally to an impressive 115 goals.

This encounter marked Argentina's sole fixture during the international break, while Angola geared up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. Financially enticing, the match drew Argentina with a lucrative $12-million deal, backed by affordable ticketing for the enthusiastic 48,000-seater crowd.

