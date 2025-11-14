Left Menu

IPL 2026: Suresh Raina Reflects on Kohli's Triumph Ahead of Key Retentions

Ahead of IPL 2026 retentions, Suresh Raina praised Virat Kohli's landmark win in 2025. As RCB eyes strategic decisions, experts discuss potential player releases, while the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi awaits confirmation.

As Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retentions approach, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has lauded the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic IPL 2025 victory, describing it as a 'season for the ages'. It marked a defining moment for captain Virat Kohli, who clinched his first IPL trophy after an 18-year pursuit, defeating the Punjab Kings in a nail-biting final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

During a segment of JioStar's IPL 2026 'Retention Preview', expert commentator Suresh Raina reflected on RCB's performance and future prospects. Raina emphasized the significance of the 2025 season, particularly highlighting Kohli's long-awaited triumph that concluded an 18-year quest with a memorable victory over Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, by a margin of just six runs.

Meanwhile, fellow expert Irfan Pathan offered insights into RCB's roster strategy, contemplating potential player adjustments. Pathan noted concerns over the value of Liam Livingstone, while discussing Rasikh Salam's role and price point. The upcoming IPL player auction is scheduled for December 15-16 in Abu Dhabi, pending final confirmation from the league's governing council.

