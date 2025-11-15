Decisive Standoff: Netherlands and Poland's World Cup Qualifying Tension

The Netherlands held on to their three-point lead over Poland in the World Cup qualifying, as both teams battled to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Poland's Jakub Kaminski struck first, seeking a win to boost their chances of topping Group G, but the Dutch equalized through Memphis Depay.

With 17 points, the Netherlands are a step away from qualification, needing just a draw against Lithuania, while Poland requires a goal-heavy win against Malta and a Netherlands' loss to claim the top spot.