Australia Faces Setback as Key Bowler Ruled Out of Ashes Opener

Australia's preparations for the Ashes series took a hit, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood confirmed out of the first test against England. The decision follows a definitive diagnosis of a hamstring injury, despite initial assessments suggesting otherwise. Michael Neser steps in to fill the void left by Hazlewood's absence.

The injury marks a second setback for Australia, already reeling from losing captain Pat Cummins. Cricket Australia informs that early imaging often misses low-grade strains, thus preventing Hazlewood from traveling to Perth. There, uncapped Brendan Doggett may get his chance in international cricket.

Conversely, England breathes a sigh of relief as Mark Wood's hamstring scare proved a false alarm. The ECB confirms Wood's healthy status, clearing him to continue preparations for the Ashes. England's pace attack, featuring high-profile bowlers like Jofra Archer, remains formidable for the tests commencing on November 21.

