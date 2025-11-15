Left Menu

Australia Faces Setback as Key Bowler Ruled Out of Ashes Opener

Australia's cricket team faced a challenge with Josh Hazlewood's injury ruling him out of the Ashes opener. Despite initial hopes after a domestic match, further tests confirmed a hamstring strain. England, meanwhile, welcomes Mark Wood back from a similar scare as both teams count down to the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:59 IST
Josh Hazlewood

Australia's preparations for the Ashes series took a hit, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood confirmed out of the first test against England. The decision follows a definitive diagnosis of a hamstring injury, despite initial assessments suggesting otherwise. Michael Neser steps in to fill the void left by Hazlewood's absence.

The injury marks a second setback for Australia, already reeling from losing captain Pat Cummins. Cricket Australia informs that early imaging often misses low-grade strains, thus preventing Hazlewood from traveling to Perth. There, uncapped Brendan Doggett may get his chance in international cricket.

Conversely, England breathes a sigh of relief as Mark Wood's hamstring scare proved a false alarm. The ECB confirms Wood's healthy status, clearing him to continue preparations for the Ashes. England's pace attack, featuring high-profile bowlers like Jofra Archer, remains formidable for the tests commencing on November 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

