Shubman Gill's Unexpected Setback: A Neck Sprain Twist in India vs South Africa Test

India's cricket skipper, Shubman Gill, experienced a significant setback on Saturday when a neck sprain forced him to retire hurt during the first Test match against South Africa. The incident happened as he attempted a slog sweep off Simon Harmer's delivery.

Gill, who faced just three balls before leaving the field in discomfort, managed to hit a four over backward square leg before appearing to suffer from whiplash. The team physio quickly assessed Gill, who was visibly grimacing, as he left the pitch.

With no BCCI statement yet on the injury's severity, India faced a tricky situation, having already lost two wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, in the 35th over, leaving the hosts possibly three down against South Africa's 159 all out.

(With inputs from agencies.)