Shubman Gill's Unexpected Setback: A Neck Sprain Twist in India vs South Africa Test
India's captain, Shubman Gill, sustained a neck sprain while executing a slog sweep against South Africa, forcing him to retire hurt. The injury occurred during the second day of the Test match, raising concerns about India's batting lineup as they navigated the challenging game scenario.
India's cricket skipper, Shubman Gill, experienced a significant setback on Saturday when a neck sprain forced him to retire hurt during the first Test match against South Africa. The incident happened as he attempted a slog sweep off Simon Harmer's delivery.
Gill, who faced just three balls before leaving the field in discomfort, managed to hit a four over backward square leg before appearing to suffer from whiplash. The team physio quickly assessed Gill, who was visibly grimacing, as he left the pitch.
With no BCCI statement yet on the injury's severity, India faced a tricky situation, having already lost two wickets, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, in the 35th over, leaving the hosts possibly three down against South Africa's 159 all out.
