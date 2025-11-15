Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur: A Catch That Changed History

Harmanpreet Kaur's iconic catch in the World Cup final redefined Indian women's cricket, sealing a historic victory against South Africa. Despite harsh online criticism during the tournament, Harmanpreet took it positively, realizing the expectations fans had from the team. Her life has been a whirlwind post-victory, with no time for rest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:31 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur: A Catch That Changed History
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Harmanpreet Kaur's life took an extraordinary turn following her spectacular diving catch in the World Cup final, a moment pivotal to Indian women's cricket. This iconic play ensured India's 52-run triumph over the South African team, clinching the country's first-ever World Cup title.

Post-victory, Harmanpreet's schedule has been unforgiving, with hardly any moment to pause and reflect on the achievement. Despite demanding commitments off the field, her dedication and love for the game remain unwavering.

The World Cup journey was not without its challenges, marked by three consecutive losses and social media backlash. Harmanpreet, however, chose to perceive the criticism as a testament to her team's potential, encouraging them to regroup and give their best, which culminated in ultimate victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
2
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
3
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global
4
Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025