Harmanpreet Kaur: A Catch That Changed History

Harmanpreet Kaur's life took an extraordinary turn following her spectacular diving catch in the World Cup final, a moment pivotal to Indian women's cricket. This iconic play ensured India's 52-run triumph over the South African team, clinching the country's first-ever World Cup title.

Post-victory, Harmanpreet's schedule has been unforgiving, with hardly any moment to pause and reflect on the achievement. Despite demanding commitments off the field, her dedication and love for the game remain unwavering.

The World Cup journey was not without its challenges, marked by three consecutive losses and social media backlash. Harmanpreet, however, chose to perceive the criticism as a testament to her team's potential, encouraging them to regroup and give their best, which culminated in ultimate victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)