Smriti Mandhana: Championing Indian Women's Cricket to World Cup Glory

The Maharashtra Cricket Association awarded Smriti Mandhana Rs 50 lakh for her remarkable performance in India's Women's World Cup victory. With 434 runs, she was pivotal in the win. Mandhana expressed pride in representing Maharashtra and praised MCA's support for women's cricket, inspiring young players nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 16:55 IST
Smriti Mandhana
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has honored Smriti Mandhana with a Rs 50 lakh cash reward for her exceptional performance that led the Indian women's cricket team to their maiden World Cup victory. Mandhana, India's vice-captain and leading opener, played a crucial role in the tournament, finishing as its second-highest run-scorer with 434 runs at an average of 54.25.

Expressing her pride in representing Maharashtra, Mandhana remarked, "Our World Cup win was the result of collective effort, discipline, and teamwork." She praised MCA President Rohit Pawar and other officials for their unwavering support of women cricketers, highlighted by the launch of the Maharashtra Women's Premier League and the state team's triumph in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

Mandhana's decisive 109-run match against New Zealand and two fifties mark her stellar performance. MCA President Pawar lauded her consistency and leadership, stating, "Smriti Mandhana's achievements set new benchmarks and inspire future generations of cricketers." India's World Cup final victory against South Africa on November 2 signified a historic milestone for Indian women's cricket.

