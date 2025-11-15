Intense Bidding Awaits at IPL Mini Auction
The IPL mini auction set in Abu Dhabi sees Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings leading with significant purses. KKR seeks to rebuild after releasing major players, while CSK plans to revamp its squad. Both teams engage in strategic trades, aiming to optimize their rosters ahead of the season.
As the much-anticipated IPL mini auction approaches, all eyes are on Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, who are expected to dominate the bidding with considerable budgets. Scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, this auction will see strategic roster shifts as both teams aim to enhance their lineups.
Kolkata Knight Riders enter with a purse of Rs 63.4 crore, having freed significant funds by releasing Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell. The team is poised to rebuild its squad, prioritizing a balance of fresh talent and seasoned players.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have accumulated Rs 40 crore, aiming to revamp their bowling attack and possibly acquire key players like Matheesha Pathirana or Ben Stokes. Strategic trades, including Ravindra Jadeja's switch to Rajasthan Royals, characterize this pre-season shuffle.
