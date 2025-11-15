Left Menu

High Stakes Bidding Unveiled: IPL's December Auction Heats Up

The mini IPL auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi is set to ignite fierce bidding wars, with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings leading the fray. KKR aims to rebuild its squad with a Rs 64.30 crore purse, while CSK plans to revamp its lineup with Rs 43.40 crore reserved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:51 IST
High Stakes Bidding Unveiled: IPL's December Auction Heats Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming mini IPL auction, scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, promises a spectacle of high-stakes bidding. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand poised with substantial financial reserves, setting the stage for intense competition among the 10 teams.

KKR, having strategically offloaded non-performing players like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell, enters the auction with Rs 64.30 crore. Their goal is a complete overhaul of the team, retaining core players while potentially targeting stalwarts like Matheesha Pathirana and Ben Stokes to regain balance.

Meanwhile, CSK has cleared Rs 43.40 crore through a series of trades, including high-profile players like Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja. The team aims to fortify its bowling lineup and capitalize on the available talent pool, ensuring the stage is set for one of the most competitive auctions in recent IPL history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Tragic Collision: Father and Son Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

 India
2
Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

Sapta Shakti Command Demonstrates Battlefield Excellence

 India
3
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

 India
4
Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025