Kazakhstan goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov showcased remarkable skills with a series of impressive saves, preventing Belgium from securing World Cup qualification with a 1-1 draw during their Group J match at the Astana Arena on Saturday.

Despite the draw, Belgium is still the favorite to win the group and confirm their spot in next year's tournament. They have a chance to seal qualification when they face Liechtenstein at home on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan took an early lead, reduced to 10 men for the final 11 minutes, with 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev's goal, which was later canceled out by Hans Vanaken's second-half equalizer.

