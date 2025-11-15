Kazakhstan Goalkeeper Shines in World Cup Qualifier
Kazakhstan's goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov delivered outstanding performances against Belgium, resulting in a 1-1 draw during their World Cup qualifying match. Despite the draw, Belgium remains a strong contender to top their group. Kazakhstan took the lead through young talent Dastan Satpayev before Hans Vanaken levelled the score.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:36 IST
Kazakhstan goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov showcased remarkable skills with a series of impressive saves, preventing Belgium from securing World Cup qualification with a 1-1 draw during their Group J match at the Astana Arena on Saturday.
Despite the draw, Belgium is still the favorite to win the group and confirm their spot in next year's tournament. They have a chance to seal qualification when they face Liechtenstein at home on Tuesday.
Kazakhstan took an early lead, reduced to 10 men for the final 11 minutes, with 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev's goal, which was later canceled out by Hans Vanaken's second-half equalizer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canadian Football League Faces Backlash Over Rule Changes
AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions
Crisis in Indian Football: FIFPRO Seeks FIFA Intervention
Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup Debut: A New Era for Football Development