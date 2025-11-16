Left Menu

Switzerland's Triumph Edges Them Closer to World Cup Glory

Switzerland achieved a commanding 4-1 victory over Sweden, boosting their position to top Group B and nearly securing their place in the World Cup. Kosovo lags behind despite a win over Slovenia. The Swiss capitalized on penal opportunities and skillful plays, overshadowing Sweden's efforts under new coach Graham Potter.

Switzerland delivered a decisive 4-1 victory against Sweden on Friday, effectively assuring their World Cup spot for the next year. This win places Switzerland atop Group B, with a strong goal difference over runner-up Kosovo, who also secured a 2-0 win over Slovenia.

The match began with Breel Embolo's impressive first-time goal in the 13th minute, setting the momentum for the Swiss. Sweden momentarily equalized with a goal by Benjamin Nygren, amid cheers under new coach Graham Potter. However, the Swiss reclaimed the lead when Granit Xhaka converted a penalty, awarded after Viktor Johansson tripped Embolo.

Switzerland sealed their victory with a 75th-minute goal by Dan Ndoye, followed by a stoppage-time goal from substitute Johan Manzambi. Although Sweden, trailing at the bottom of the group, hopes for World Cup qualification through a Nations League playoff, their current campaign remains lackluster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

