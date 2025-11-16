Left Menu

Mack Hansen's Hat-Trick Powers Ireland to Victory Over Australia

Mack Hansen's impressive hat-trick led Ireland to a 46-19 win over Australia in their Autumn international match. The victory marked Ireland's second win in the November series, while the Wallabies suffered their third consecutive loss. Hansen, an Australian native, now represents Ireland through his Cork-born mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 16-11-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 03:39 IST
Mack Hansen's Hat-Trick Powers Ireland to Victory Over Australia
Hansen
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Mack Hansen's scintillating hat-trick was the highlight of Ireland's dominant 46-19 victory against Australia in their Autumn international clash on Saturday. The win marked Ireland's second success of the November series, strengthening their rugby credentials further.

The 27-year-old fullback, who previously played for the ACT Brumbies in Australia, seized the game early on, scoring three tries within the first 28 minutes at a rain-drenched Dublin Arena. His performance was instrumental in outclassing the Wallabies, who have now suffered a three-match losing streak.

Supporting Hansen's stellar show, Captain Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird, and Robbie Henshaw also crossed the try line, while Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley contributed points from conversions and penalties. Under Hansen's dynamic play, Ireland continues to assert its prowess on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

 Global
2
Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmark Duel

Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmar...

 Global
3
Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

 Global
4
Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025