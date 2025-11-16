Mack Hansen's Hat-Trick Powers Ireland to Victory Over Australia
Mack Hansen's impressive hat-trick led Ireland to a 46-19 win over Australia in their Autumn international match. The victory marked Ireland's second win in the November series, while the Wallabies suffered their third consecutive loss. Hansen, an Australian native, now represents Ireland through his Cork-born mother.
Mack Hansen's scintillating hat-trick was the highlight of Ireland's dominant 46-19 victory against Australia in their Autumn international clash on Saturday. The win marked Ireland's second success of the November series, strengthening their rugby credentials further.
The 27-year-old fullback, who previously played for the ACT Brumbies in Australia, seized the game early on, scoring three tries within the first 28 minutes at a rain-drenched Dublin Arena. His performance was instrumental in outclassing the Wallabies, who have now suffered a three-match losing streak.
Supporting Hansen's stellar show, Captain Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird, and Robbie Henshaw also crossed the try line, while Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley contributed points from conversions and penalties. Under Hansen's dynamic play, Ireland continues to assert its prowess on the international stage.
