Left Menu

Mack Hansen's Hat-trick Leads Ireland to Triumph Over Australia

Mack Hansen's first-half hat-trick inspired Ireland to a commanding 46-19 win over Australia in their Autumn international match. This victory follows their recent success against Japan, while marking a third consecutive loss for Australia. Key performances from Caelen Doris, Ryan Baird, and others solidified Ireland's dominant display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 04:07 IST
Mack Hansen's Hat-trick Leads Ireland to Triumph Over Australia

Mack Hansen's hat-trick in the first half propelled Ireland to a dominant 46-19 win against Australia in their Autumn international on Saturday.

This triumph marks a successful November series for Ireland, following their previous victory over Japan, and highlights a challenging period for the Wallabies, now on a three-game losing streak.

With pivotal contributions from Caelen Doris, Ryan Baird, and others, Ireland secured a historic performance against Australia, capitalizing on Wallaby errors and showcasing strategic prowess amidst tough conditions.

TRENDING

1
Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

Denmark's World Cup Hopes Hang in the Balance After Belarus Draw

 Global
2
Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmark Duel

Scotland's Last-Chance Match: Tartan Army's World Cup Dream Hinges on Denmar...

 Global
3
Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

Allegations and Repercussions: The Case of Silvio Almeida

 Global
4
Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

Devastation in Petit-Goâve: Hurricane Melissa's Aftermath

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s growing role in cancer, rare disease and COVID-19 drug repurposing

AI boom drives urgent push for sustainable data centers

AI can save newborn lives in resource-limited hospitals

How AI’s rapid growth could trigger new technological downturn

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025