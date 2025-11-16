Mack Hansen's Hat-trick Leads Ireland to Triumph Over Australia

Mack Hansen's hat-trick in the first half propelled Ireland to a dominant 46-19 win against Australia in their Autumn international on Saturday.

This triumph marks a successful November series for Ireland, following their previous victory over Japan, and highlights a challenging period for the Wallabies, now on a three-game losing streak.

With pivotal contributions from Caelen Doris, Ryan Baird, and others, Ireland secured a historic performance against Australia, capitalizing on Wallaby errors and showcasing strategic prowess amidst tough conditions.