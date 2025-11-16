Wallabies Face Historic Winless Tour After Defeat to Ireland
The Australian rugby team, the Wallabies, are facing the prospect of a winless tour in almost 70 years after losing three consecutive matches against Ireland, England, and Italy. A tough match against France awaits, highlighting issues with execution and fatigue despite hard work and determination.
- Country:
- Ireland
The Australian rugby team, known as the Wallabies, finds itself on the brink of a historic, winless tour not seen since 1958. A defeat against Ireland on Saturday added to their losses against England and Italy, setting the stage for a challenging encounter with France next week.
The Wallabies have endured a difficult year, having lost nine out of fourteen tests since July. With recent performances in Europe marred by signs of fatigue, Coach Joe Schmidt dismissed excuses, emphasizing the need for an 80-minute performance after collapsing under pressure against Ireland.
Both Schmidt and Captain Harry Wilson acknowledged areas for improvement, particularly in handling high balls and lineout execution. These facets will be critical as the team prepares for their clash with France in Paris, where competitive kicking and strategic set pieces will be pivotal to their strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wallabies
- Australia
- rugby
- winless tour
- Ireland
- France
- Joe Schmidt
- Harry Wilson
- lineout
- high ball
ALSO READ
Mack Hansen's Triumphant Hat-Trick Sparks Joy for Ireland
Hansen's Hat-Trick Heroes: Ireland Triumphs Over Australia
Ramos and Depoortere Shine as France Holds Off Fiji Comeback
Mack Hansen's Hat-trick Leads Ireland to Triumph Over Australia
Mack Hansen's Hat-Trick Powers Ireland to Victory Over Australia