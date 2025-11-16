Wallabies Face Historic Winless Tour After Defeat to Ireland

The Australian rugby team, known as the Wallabies, finds itself on the brink of a historic, winless tour not seen since 1958. A defeat against Ireland on Saturday added to their losses against England and Italy, setting the stage for a challenging encounter with France next week.

The Wallabies have endured a difficult year, having lost nine out of fourteen tests since July. With recent performances in Europe marred by signs of fatigue, Coach Joe Schmidt dismissed excuses, emphasizing the need for an 80-minute performance after collapsing under pressure against Ireland.

Both Schmidt and Captain Harry Wilson acknowledged areas for improvement, particularly in handling high balls and lineout execution. These facets will be critical as the team prepares for their clash with France in Paris, where competitive kicking and strategic set pieces will be pivotal to their strategy.

