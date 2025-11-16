Left Menu

Kumble Criticizes Strategic Decisions as South Africa Triumphs Over India

Anil Kumble questioned India's strategy of not giving opening overs to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah during a Test against South Africa, resulting in a 30-run defeat. He praised South Africa's Temba Bavuma for his effective captaincy. India was outplayed by strategic bowling and captaincy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:03 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

In a stinging critique, cricket legend Anil Kumble highlighted a strategic misstep by India's team management in their recent Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. India suffered a 30-run defeat, and Kumble pointed out the questionable decision not to open the bowling with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

With South Africa resuming their innings on the third day at 63 for 7, Kumble argued that India's defensive field settings and their choice to overlook Bumrah for the first over contributed to their downfall. He praised the clinical execution from the South African side, particularly under the leadership of Temba Bavuma.

Kumble commended Bavuma's insightful captaincy and effective bowling changes that turned the game in South Africa's favor. He lauded Bavuma's strategic decision-making, even as he took calculated risks that paid off significantly, ensuring South Africa's dominance in the Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

