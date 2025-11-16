Kumble Criticizes Strategic Decisions as South Africa Triumphs Over India

In a stinging critique, cricket legend Anil Kumble highlighted a strategic misstep by India's team management in their recent Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens. India suffered a 30-run defeat, and Kumble pointed out the questionable decision not to open the bowling with lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

With South Africa resuming their innings on the third day at 63 for 7, Kumble argued that India's defensive field settings and their choice to overlook Bumrah for the first over contributed to their downfall. He praised the clinical execution from the South African side, particularly under the leadership of Temba Bavuma.

Kumble commended Bavuma's insightful captaincy and effective bowling changes that turned the game in South Africa's favor. He lauded Bavuma's strategic decision-making, even as he took calculated risks that paid off significantly, ensuring South Africa's dominance in the Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)