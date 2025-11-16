South Africa Defies Odds and Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Test Match

South Africa delivered a dramatic victory against India within just three days of the opening test match, reaffirming their status as the reigning world test champions. This triumph follows their landmark win over Australia during the World Test Championship final in June.

The win was significant for South Africa, marking their first test victory in India since 2010. Skipper Temba Bavuma played a pivotal role as he navigated the team through a treacherous pitch while scoring the only fifty of the match. His leadership and strategic handling of the bowlers were instrumental in dismissing India for a mere 93 runs.

Despite the low target, Bavuma never lost confidence in his team's ability to defend it. Meanwhile, India struggled with the absence of skipper Shubman Gill in the second innings. Coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch conditions, while vice-captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged they should have been able to overcome the challenge.