Left Menu

South Africa Defies Odds and Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Test Match

South Africa achieved a stunning victory over India in the first test match, silencing critics of their World Test Championship win. Temba Bavuma led by example and notched the only fifty in a challenging match, while Simon Harmer's eight wickets ensured a historic win on Indian soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:04 IST
South Africa Defies Odds and Triumphs Over India in Thrilling Test Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa delivered a dramatic victory against India within just three days of the opening test match, reaffirming their status as the reigning world test champions. This triumph follows their landmark win over Australia during the World Test Championship final in June.

The win was significant for South Africa, marking their first test victory in India since 2010. Skipper Temba Bavuma played a pivotal role as he navigated the team through a treacherous pitch while scoring the only fifty of the match. His leadership and strategic handling of the bowlers were instrumental in dismissing India for a mere 93 runs.

Despite the low target, Bavuma never lost confidence in his team's ability to defend it. Meanwhile, India struggled with the absence of skipper Shubman Gill in the second innings. Coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch conditions, while vice-captain Rishabh Pant acknowledged they should have been able to overcome the challenge.

TRENDING

1
Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

 India
3
Sharandeep Singh's Century Revives Jharkhand's Ranji Campaign

Sharandeep Singh's Century Revives Jharkhand's Ranji Campaign

 India
4
Jayant Chaudhary Elected RLD National President at Historic Mathura Convention

Jayant Chaudhary Elected RLD National President at Historic Mathura Conventi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025