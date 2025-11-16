Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles

In a dynamic press interaction following India's defeat in the opening Test against South Africa, head coach Gautam Gambhir stood firmly in defense of the Eden Gardens' curator, despite facing criticism over pitch conditions.

South Africa secured a 30-run victory in a dramatic contest that concluded in under three days, raising alarms over India's recent home performance, having lost four of the last six Tests.

"It wasn't an unplayable wicket," Gambhir asserted, highlighting the need for Indian batters to demonstrate mental resilience and refined techniques on challenging surfaces.