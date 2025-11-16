Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir defended Eden Gardens' curator after India's defeat to South Africa, urging players to improve mental toughness and skills. Despite losing four of the last six home Tests, Gambhir emphasized the need to focus on player performance rather than pitch conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:18 IST
Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic press interaction following India's defeat in the opening Test against South Africa, head coach Gautam Gambhir stood firmly in defense of the Eden Gardens' curator, despite facing criticism over pitch conditions.

South Africa secured a 30-run victory in a dramatic contest that concluded in under three days, raising alarms over India's recent home performance, having lost four of the last six Tests.

"It wasn't an unplayable wicket," Gambhir asserted, highlighting the need for Indian batters to demonstrate mental resilience and refined techniques on challenging surfaces.

TRENDING

1
Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

 India
3
Sharandeep Singh's Century Revives Jharkhand's Ranji Campaign

Sharandeep Singh's Century Revives Jharkhand's Ranji Campaign

 India
4
Jayant Chaudhary Elected RLD National President at Historic Mathura Convention

Jayant Chaudhary Elected RLD National President at Historic Mathura Conventi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025