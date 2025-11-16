Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: Brazil's Alpine Skiing Trailblazer
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen clinched Brazil's first Alpine skiing World Cup victory with a stellar performance in Levi. The skier, formerly representing Norway, secured a win in the season opener by maintaining his lead from the first run. French champion Clement Noel followed in second place.
In a historic achievement, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen secured Brazil's inaugural Alpine skiing World Cup triumph in Levi on Sunday. The skier, who previously raced under Norway's flag, skillfully maintained a 0.41 seconds lead established in the first run to clinch the victory.
Displaying exceptional talent and determination, Pinheiro Braathen's win marks a significant milestone for Brazil in the Alpine skiing circuit, setting new promising precedents for the sport in the region.
The race concluded with France's Olympic slalom champion, Clement Noel, claiming second place, trailing by just 0.31 seconds, while local fans loudly applauded as Eduard Hallberg took third in the Arctic Circle's frigid backdrop.
(With inputs from agencies.)
