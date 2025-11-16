Left Menu

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: Brazil's Alpine Skiing Trailblazer

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen clinched Brazil's first Alpine skiing World Cup victory with a stellar performance in Levi. The skier, formerly representing Norway, secured a win in the season opener by maintaining his lead from the first run. French champion Clement Noel followed in second place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Levi | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:42 IST
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: Brazil's Alpine Skiing Trailblazer
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a historic achievement, Lucas Pinheiro Braathen secured Brazil's inaugural Alpine skiing World Cup triumph in Levi on Sunday. The skier, who previously raced under Norway's flag, skillfully maintained a 0.41 seconds lead established in the first run to clinch the victory.

Displaying exceptional talent and determination, Pinheiro Braathen's win marks a significant milestone for Brazil in the Alpine skiing circuit, setting new promising precedents for the sport in the region.

The race concluded with France's Olympic slalom champion, Clement Noel, claiming second place, trailing by just 0.31 seconds, while local fans loudly applauded as Eduard Hallberg took third in the Arctic Circle's frigid backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
2
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
3
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt
4
Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

Unleashing Young Minds: IIT-Kharagpur's Young Innovators' Programme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025