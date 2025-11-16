Left Menu

Drama Unfolds as Fitzpatrick Edges McIlroy in Thrilling Playoff

Rory McIlroy's stellar year culminated in high drama at the World Tour Championship. He forced a playoff with Matt Fitzpatrick by making an eagle, but lost the final hole. Despite the defeat, McIlroy secured a fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title, affirming his status as Europe's top player.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy's outstanding golf season ended in dramatic fashion as he forced a playoff at the World Tour Championship with an eagle on the final hole, only to be edged out by Matt Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick clinched his third victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates, ending a two-year winless streak.

The consolation for McIlroy was securing his fourth consecutive Race to Dubai title, cementing his status as Europe's premier golfer of the year. This achievement adds to his career Grand Slam completion at the Masters, along with wins at The Players Championship and the Irish Open.

Although McIlroy's chance for another playoff victory faltered when he drove into a creek, his year remains remarkable. As he edges closer to Colin Montgomerie's record seven Race to Dubai titles, McIlroy's stellar season reaffirms his lasting impact in the sport.

