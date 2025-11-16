Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani Power Through to Snooker World Cup Knockouts

Indian snooker icons Pankaj Advani and Brijesh Damani have made their way into the knockout stages of the World Cup. Advani, a maestro with 28 world titles, delivered a commanding performance against Bahrain's Hesham Alsaqer, winning 3-0 in Group 'M', and earlier won against Oman's Hussain Allawati.

Brijesh Damani, recovering from a near-miss at the recent IBSF World Snooker in Doha, showcased his skills against American Hasanain Alsultani with a 3-1 win in Group 'J'. Damani's earlier match against Ihab Al-Salih ended in a clean victory.

Aditya Mehta also secured a win in Group 'R', while Dhvaj Haria experienced close competition leading to narrow defeats in Group 'H'. The competition continues to highlight India's prowess in snooker on the international stage.

