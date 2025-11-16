Left Menu

Liverpool Stuns Chelsea with Gritty Draw in Women's Super League

Liverpool thwarted Chelsea's title aspirations with a resilient 1-1 draw, thanks to Beata Olsson's crucial equalizer. Chelsea remains second in the Women's Super League, trailing Manchester City. Despite an early lead by Alyssa Thompson, and a disallowed goal by Aggie Beever-Jones, Liverpool secured a vital point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:46 IST
Liverpool Stuns Chelsea with Gritty Draw in Women's Super League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a tough Women's Super League matchup, Liverpool held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw, hampering Chelsea's pursuit of their sixth consecutive league title.

Alyssa Thompson initially put Chelsea ahead in the ninth minute with a skillful goal, but Liverpool's Beata Olsson equalized in the 32nd minute.

Despite pressing attacks from Chelsea, including a disallowed goal by Aggie Beever-Jones, Liverpool managed to clinch a crucial point, leaving Chelsea three points behind Manchester City.

TRENDING

1
AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

AI Tech Shields Maharashtra Villages from Increasing Leopard Threat

 India
2
Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal: Gabriel Sidelined Amidst Crucial Fixtures

Injury Woes Deepen for Arsenal: Gabriel Sidelined Amidst Crucial Fixtures

 Global
3
Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

Chennai's Pet Care Initiative: Free Camps for Canine Health

 India
4
Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

Denmark Faces Health Hurdle Before World Cup Qualifier

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025