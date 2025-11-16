Liverpool Stuns Chelsea with Gritty Draw in Women's Super League
Liverpool thwarted Chelsea's title aspirations with a resilient 1-1 draw, thanks to Beata Olsson's crucial equalizer. Chelsea remains second in the Women's Super League, trailing Manchester City. Despite an early lead by Alyssa Thompson, and a disallowed goal by Aggie Beever-Jones, Liverpool secured a vital point.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a tough Women's Super League matchup, Liverpool held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw, hampering Chelsea's pursuit of their sixth consecutive league title.
Alyssa Thompson initially put Chelsea ahead in the ninth minute with a skillful goal, but Liverpool's Beata Olsson equalized in the 32nd minute.
Despite pressing attacks from Chelsea, including a disallowed goal by Aggie Beever-Jones, Liverpool managed to clinch a crucial point, leaving Chelsea three points behind Manchester City.
Advertisement