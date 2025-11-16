Liverpool Stuns Chelsea with Gritty Draw in Women's Super League

In a tough Women's Super League matchup, Liverpool held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw, hampering Chelsea's pursuit of their sixth consecutive league title.

Alyssa Thompson initially put Chelsea ahead in the ninth minute with a skillful goal, but Liverpool's Beata Olsson equalized in the 32nd minute.

Despite pressing attacks from Chelsea, including a disallowed goal by Aggie Beever-Jones, Liverpool managed to clinch a crucial point, leaving Chelsea three points behind Manchester City.