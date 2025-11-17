Left Menu

Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

Harry Kane's late double ensured England's flawless World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Albania. Kane's goals, scored in the 74th and 82nd minutes, solidified England's record as the first European team to qualify with a perfect record in a group with more than six matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 17-11-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 00:24 IST
Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History
Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • Albania

Harry Kane scored two late goals to propel England to a 2-0 victory over Albania, completing a flawless World Cup qualification campaign. His first came in the 74th minute, scoring off a corner, and the second, in the 82nd minute, from a Marcus Rashford cross.

With zero goals conceded, Thomas Tuchel's team made history, becoming the first European side to achieve qualification without allowing a single goal in a group with at least six games. Moreover, England joined an elite group of five European nations to finish with a perfect 24 points.

Despite already securing their World Cup berth, Tuchel's significant squad changes against Albania, who will now vie for a playoff spot, provided England with a stern test. Captain Kane rose to the occasion, extending his international goals tally to 78 from 112 appearances.

TRENDING

1
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes Lead in SIR Initiative

 India
2
Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

Pentagon Retracts National Guard from Cities Amid Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

 Albania
4
Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

Shivakumar Dismisses Resignation Rumours; Highlights Party Loyalty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025