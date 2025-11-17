Harry Kane Secures England's Spot in World Cup History

Harry Kane scored two late goals to propel England to a 2-0 victory over Albania, completing a flawless World Cup qualification campaign. His first came in the 74th minute, scoring off a corner, and the second, in the 82nd minute, from a Marcus Rashford cross.

With zero goals conceded, Thomas Tuchel's team made history, becoming the first European side to achieve qualification without allowing a single goal in a group with at least six games. Moreover, England joined an elite group of five European nations to finish with a perfect 24 points.

Despite already securing their World Cup berth, Tuchel's significant squad changes against Albania, who will now vie for a playoff spot, provided England with a stern test. Captain Kane rose to the occasion, extending his international goals tally to 78 from 112 appearances.