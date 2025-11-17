Kane's Double Seals Record World Cup Qualifier for England
England captain Harry Kane secured a 2-0 victory over Albania, marking a historic World Cup qualification. England won all their matches in Group K without conceding a goal, becoming the first European team to achieve this in a group with at least six games.
In an historic World Cup qualifying campaign, England's captain Harry Kane led his team to a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Albania, securing their spot in the competition with a flawless record.
Kane broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, capitalizing on a corner, and later doubled the lead with a header from Marcus Rashford's cross, becoming instrumental in England's perfect run.
Having won all eight games without conceding a goal, England becomes the first European nation to achieve such a feat in a group stage of at least six matches, as the team prepares for the contests in North America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
