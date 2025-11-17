Oscar's Health Scare: Former Chelsea Star Hospitalized with Cardiac Issues

Nov 17 - In a recent health scare, former Chelsea midfielder Oscar was discharged from the hospital following a five-day stay due to cardiac issues, Sao Paulo FC announced.

The 34-year-old Brazilian experienced cardiac alterations amid pre-season tests, prompting immediate attention from the club's staff and Einstein Hospital Israelita's medical team. Extensive evaluations revealed vasovagal syncope, a condition marked by a sudden dip in heart rate and blood pressure causing fainting spells.

Sao Paulo FC assured fans that Oscar remained stable and in good health throughout his hospital stay. The athlete will adhere to a prescribed rest period in the coming days. Oscar, celebrated for his tenure with Chelsea and Shanghai Port, rejoined his youth club, Sao Paulo, last December under a three-year contract. (Report by Karan Prashant Saxena from Bengaluru; Edit by Muralikumar Anantharaman)