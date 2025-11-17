Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed grave concerns over what he describes as the 'destruction' of Test cricket, attributing it to inadequate pitches that heavily favor bowlers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Singh highlighted India's recent 30-run defeat to South Africa, where the first Test concluded inside three days due to a challenging pitch at Eden Gardens.

Singh calls for a reevaluation of the strategy behind pitch preparation, warning that the current approach stymies player development and diminishes the game's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)