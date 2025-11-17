Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh Laments the Decline of Test Cricket

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh criticizes the state of Test cricket, citing poorly prepared pitches that favor bowlers and hinder player development. He describes it as 'destruction' and calls for reflection on how these conditions impact the game's growth, despite India's recent defeat to South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed grave concerns over what he describes as the 'destruction' of Test cricket, attributing it to inadequate pitches that heavily favor bowlers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Singh highlighted India's recent 30-run defeat to South Africa, where the first Test concluded inside three days due to a challenging pitch at Eden Gardens.

Singh calls for a reevaluation of the strategy behind pitch preparation, warning that the current approach stymies player development and diminishes the game's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

