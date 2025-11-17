Left Menu

Small Nations Set Sights on World Cup Glory Amidst Challenges

The Concacaf World Cup qualifiers feature small nations like Curacao and Suriname vying for spots alongside conflict-ridden Haiti. With the 2026 tournament expanding, countries like Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica, and Panama are also in the mix. Haiti faces adversity but stands a fairytale chance of qualifying.

The race for the 2026 World Cup spots is heating up as smaller nations make significant strides in the Concacaf qualifiers. Nations like Curacao and Suriname are on the brink of historical qualification, challenging traditional powerhouses.

Curacao, backed by a robust team of Dutch-based professionals, stunned Bermuda with a decisive 7-0 victory. This result places them in a promising position, despite losing their coach, Dick Advocaat, who has returned to the Netherlands.

Haiti, playing their home games in Curacao due to escalating gang violence, secured a crucial victory over Costa Rica. This result fuels their hopes of qualifying against all odds, offering a potential fairytale story for the conflict-torn nation.

