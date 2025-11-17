Left Menu

Golden Triumphs and Record Breaks: India's Deaflympics Shooting Glory

Indian shooters Anuya Prasad and Pranjali Prashant Dhumal secured a gold and silver respectively, in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Deaflympics, Tokyo. Anuya set a new Deaf Final World Record, while Pranjali broke the Qualification World Record. Abhinav Deshwal claimed silver in the men's event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:04 IST
Young Indian shooters made the country proud at the Deaflympics in Tokyo, as Anuya Prasad clinched gold and broke the Deaf Final World Record in the women's 10m air pistol event. Her compatriot, Pranjali Prashant Dhumal, added to the accolades with a silver, setting a new Qualification World Record.

In an impressive show of skill, Anuya shot 564 in the qualifiers, amassing 241.1 in the finals to secure a comfortable victory by 4.3 points over Pranjali. The triumph marked Anuya's second major international medal following her success at last year's Deaf World Championships in Hanover.

The Indian contingent's stellar performance continued in the men's 10m air pistol event, with Abhinav Deshwal securing silver after equaling the Qualification World Record. As the competition unfolds, India aims to increase its medal tally with the upcoming Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

